'Save Christmas' plea after Sutton-in-Ashfield charity sleigh damaged
A community group has appealed for information in a bid to "save Christmas" after vandals damaged and stole equipment from a sleigh.
The sleigh is used by the Rotary Club to raise funds around Sutton-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire.
But it was found damaged, with the sleigh's generator and battery power unit stolen, on Wednesday.
Club member Allan Broughton, who has played Father Christmas on local sleigh rides, said the theft left him "sad".
Mr Broughton said he "couldn't believe" what had happened to the sleigh.
"The generator had gone, the sound equipment had gone, and the wires to the lighting had been cut, so the features that make this sleigh extremely special and magical were all unusable," he said.
He added children were looking forward to interacting with Father Christmas, particularly after last year's winter coronavirus lockdown.
"The thought that we might not be able to get out to them was just really sad," he said.
Since the theft, the rotary club has had some Claus for celebration after being loaned items and repairs made to the sleigh's wiring.
But Mr Broughton is keen for officers to rein in those responsible, stressing the new equipment is only temporary and urging anyone with any information to contact police.
