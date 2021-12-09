Nottingham: Ten arrests after street fight and car bonnet clashes
Ten people have been arrested after a large street fight in Nottingham city centre that involved "clashes on car bonnets", police have said.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to reports of a large group causing disruption in Stoney Street at about 03:30 GMT on Sunday.
Officers then became aware of an assault in Broadway and a fight in Upper Parliament Street.
Two men were found with stab wounds to their legs and taken to hospital.
Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
'No wider risk'
Two men, aged 19 and 22, have been detained on suspicion of affray, possessing a bladed article and causing grievous bodily harm.
Six other men, aged 19, 20, 22, 23, 27 and 42, and two 18-year-old women have also been held on suspicion of affray.
Det Sgt Alan Prentice said: "Carrying weapons and causing this type of disruption is absolutely unacceptable and officers swiftly responded and made a number of arrests.
"We would, however, reiterate that this incident is thought to involve people who were in some way known to each other and that there is no wider risk to the public."
He said a number of taxis and vehicles were in the area of Lower Parliament Street and Clumber Street at the time, and urged drivers who may have seen what happened or had video or dashcam footage to get in touch.
