Man charged with criminal damage of Nottinghamshire MP's office
- Published
A 23-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage after an MP's constituency office was vandalised four times in five weeks.
A front door window was smashed on each occasion at the office of Broxtowe's Conservative MP Darren Henry.
It happened between 26 October and 1 December in Stapleford, Nottinghamshire.
A man, from Stapleford, was released on bail and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 11 January.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.