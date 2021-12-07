Cyclist, 13, injured in crash with car in Mansfield
- Published
A 13-year-old cyclist needed hospital treatment after being hit by a car.
Nottinghamshire Police said the boy was knocked off his bike in Westfield Lane, Mansfield, at about 08:40 GMT on Wednesday.
He suffered minor injuries to his neck, leg and stomach in the crash, which happened near the Chester Street junction.
Officers are now searching for the driver of the black car, who police say left the scene shortly afterwards.
PC Lisa McNeil said: "Thankfully the victim in this case was not seriously injured but it goes without saying that this was a frightening and upsetting incident for him.
"We believe the driver briefly got out of their vehicle to check on the victim but left the scene shortly afterwards.
"We would like to speak with them at the earliest opportunity and urge them to get in touch as soon as possible.
"We would also like to hear from other people who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage of what happened."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.