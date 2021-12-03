Michael Anton O'Connor: Further murder charge after street stabbing
An 11th person been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed during a street fight.
Michael Anton O'Connor, 31, from Alexandra Park, Nottingham, died after the fight in Wilford Crescent West in The Meadows on 10 November.
Police said Benjamin Taylor, of Monton Road, Eccles, Manchester, was charged on Thursday evening.
The 37-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
Ten other people, aged between 19 and 51, have previously been charged with murder and remain in custody.
A 34-year-old woman has also been charged with assisting an offender.
