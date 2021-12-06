Two more men jailed for 'cowardly' Nottingham shooting
Two more men have been jailed for their part in a "brazen and cowardly" shooting outside a city bar where a female passer-by was shot in the arm.
The attack happened near Das Kino in Nottingham on 3 November 2018.
Nathaniel Skerritt and Tarquin James admitted conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at Nottingham Crown Court.
Skerritt was jailed for six-and-a-half years and James was ordered to serve five years and nine months.
During the shooting, on Fletcher Gate, a person on a moped fired five shots at the front of the building.
One of the five rounds fired hit a 24-year-old woman in the arm. Her injuries were not life-threatening.
James, 31, formerly of Collin Green, Sherwood, and Skerritt, 34, formerly of Valley Road, Sherwood, were sentenced on Thursday.
The Fletcher Gate shooting was linked to another incident where shots were fired through the window of a house in Upper Langwith, Derbyshire, narrowly missing a woman inside, on 2 October 2018.
A third man, Jordan Murray, was jailed for 18 years in May, for his role in both shootings.
Dianvelli Williams was handed a six-and-a-half year prison term for firing the gun in the Upper Langwith shooting.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were not able to prove who fired the shots outside Das Kino but were "able to send each of the three men involved to jail by linking each of them to the wider conspiracy".
Det Insp Rebecca Hodgman said: "These men are all dangerous criminals who conspired to use firearms on the streets of Nottingham. This was a brazen and cowardly shooting that could very easily have led to very serious injuries and loss of life.
"I would like to pay tribute to all the officers and staff who have put in so many hours into investigating this case and bringing these men to justice."
