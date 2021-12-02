South Leverton: Family's plea after cyclist hurt in hit-and-run
The family of a cyclist left with life-changing injuries following a hit-and-run crash has issued a plea for information.
Police said Martin Wolstenholme was cycling home on 25 November when he was hit by a van and left in a ditch in Westbrecks Lane, South Leverton.
The 51-year-old remains in hospital in a stable but serious condition.
People are urged to look for a white long wheelbase van with a missing driver's side window and wing mirror.
Nottinghamshire Police said the vehicle involved in the collision, which took place between 16:45 and 17:00 GMT, was either a Citroen, Peugeot or Fiat.
'Found by chance'
Mr Wolstenholme's wife Carol said the family's lives had been turned "upside down".
"Martin has gone from being a very fit and healthy man to sustaining severe life-changing injuries and needing round-the-clock care from the trauma team in a critical care unit," she said.
"The van that hit him lost its wing mirror and the glass from the driver's side window in the impact, so without question the driver would have known they had hit him.
"If it wasn't for a quick-thinking cyclist - who I'm calling our good Samaritan - for whom we are eternally grateful and who found Martin by chance... he would have certainly died."
Police have also asked people to check any CCTV and dashcam footage they might have from around the time of the crash.
