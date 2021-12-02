Covid: Sheku Kanneh-Mason voices concern over touring limits
- Published
World-renowned cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason says he is worried fresh talent is being held back by limited touring opportunities due to Covid.
The 22-year-old, from Nottingham, received an MBE last month following a stellar rise that has seen him record several hit albums.
He also performed at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2018.
However, Mr Kanneh-Mason says he believes younger emerging artists are suffering due to the pandemic.
"It is most difficult for them, because they haven't yet had the chance to establish things internationally," he said.
"To try and establish things, especially now, is very tricky - extremely tricky - and I do worry a lot for young musicians and my peers.
"It is nice that concert halls are opening up but I hope they are not just opening up to the more well-known and established artist, but continue to support younger artists and up-and-coming artists."
Mr Kanneh-Mason joined his six siblings to broadcast live streamed concerts during last year's lockdowns but said nothing compared to performing inside a proper venue.
"These couple of years have been very, very difficult times with not that many concerts," he added.
"It is always the smaller venues and less established artists who suffer in these kinds of situations and need the support.
"We remember the first few years of performing. We performed in a lot of smaller venues around the UK, and they were so important because it meant that we were able to play lots of repertoire and perform to audiences.
"That helped us so much and we had a lot of support. I think that's so important for the future of art."
Mr Kanneh Mason, who received his MBE honour from the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle, recently released an album with his older sister Isata, an award-winning pianist.
The recording, called Muse, came about after the pandemic scuppered plans for an extensive joint tour.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.