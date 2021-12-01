BBC News

Bids invited for Mansfield estate's £5.7m revamp

Published
Image source, LDRS
Image caption,
A row of shops is due to be demolished as part of the redevelopment work

Firms are to be invited to bid for a contract to redevelop a housing estate in Mansfield.

The district council is spending £5.7m on the Bellamy Road estate, which was created in the 1960s to accommodate an influx of miners and their families.

A row of shops and flats are due to be demolished in Egmanton Road to make way for a new "community hub".

A new link road, green space and playground are also due to be built along with 22 council-owned homes.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the proposals were approved by Mansfield District Council in August with a tender process to find a contractor due to start after 9 December.

Speaking after the plan was given the green light, Newgate councillor Martin Wright said: "It's a much-needed improvement and it will enhance the lives of the people and the residents there.

"Personally I think it's money well spent."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.