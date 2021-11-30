Niece inspired by inspector aunt becomes Nottinghamshire cop
- Published
A police officer has said she feels she has "passed the baton on" after watching her niece become a cop.
Special inspector Gurmit Kaur, who was appointed MBE for services to policing in 2016, attended Nottinghamshire Police's passing out parade on Friday.
PC Ramanpreet Kaur was one of 24 new recruits at the ceremony.
The 28-year-old said her aunt was "really inspirational", and vowed to carry on her work in developing police relations with minority communities.
'Brimming with pride'
SI Kaur, who joined the force in 1987, currently serves as a community cohesion coordinator, and oversees work aimed at reducing gang and youth violence in Nottingham.
She said she was "brimming with pride" as she watched a family member join the police.
"I feel like I've passed on the baton," she said.
"She's going to be a fantastic police officer. She is caring, likes listening and is good at solving problems."
In addition to her role, SI Kaur has also been recognised nationally by the Black Police Association as a mentor.
PC Kaur described her aunt as "really inspirational", saying her achievements in policing have been "amazing".
"She's all about community cohesion and I'm really keen to carry that on," she said.
"Some cultures or religions may feel they can't trust the police.
"For me it's so important to make sure every single person, community or group understands the police are there for them."
PC Kaur will begin her career as a response constable based at Radford Road Police Station, where her aunt was a neighbourhood inspector for six years.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk