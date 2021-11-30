Covid: University of Nottingham student among first Omicron cases
One of the UK's first confirmed cases of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron has been identified as a student at the University of Nottingham.
The government announced on Saturday two people had tested positive for the new strain in Nottingham and Essex.
The University of Nottingham said the variant, first found in South Africa, had been identified following further testing of a positive Covid sample.
It said the student was currently self-isolating off-campus.
A university spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "Whilst we do not ordinarily comment on individual cases, we can confirm that a student is among the increasing number of people reporting cases of the Omicron variant nationwide.
"The student has been off campus and self-isolating throughout the period of infection. We are supporting them in liaison with the public health authorities and wish them a speedy recovery."
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the Nottingham and Essex cases were both connected to travel to southern Africa.
Since then three other cases have been confirmed in London.
The LDRS earlier reported that the Omicron case at the University of Nottingham was the second in the city but has since clarified only one case has been reported.
A Public Health Nottingham spokesperson added: "We don't comment on individual cases. We can confirm that UK Health Security Agency are leading on this and that all contacts have been identified and contacted."
