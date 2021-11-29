Man's eyesight permanently damaged by egg thrown from vehicle
- Published
A man was left with permanent damage to his eyesight after an egg thrown from a passing vehicle smashed into his eye.
Police said Vytautas Kilius had left his flat to buy some food when he was hit in the face with the egg on Albert Street, Newark, on 17 October.
A fragment of the broken shell went into the 31-year-old's left eye and had to be removed by doctors.
It caused damage to his eye muscles and he now wears sunglasses constantly as all light is sensitive to him.
Nottinghamshire Police believe the egg was thrown by the occupant of a white van that was being driven towards Beaumond Cross at about 19:00 BST.
'Jokes go wrong'
Mr Kilius, who had to take a month off work after he was injured, said: "It all happened really fast. All of my family have been worried about me since it happened.
"I think the egg might have been thrown at me just as a joke but jokes can go wrong.
"The people who do these sort of things need to realise the impact they can cause and what victims could have to put up with for the rest of their lives."
He said he could still drive but has been told his left eye will "never be 100% again".
PC Rob Nelson added: "The person who committed this crime may have thought it was a joke, but their actions have resulted in the victim receiving permanent damage to his eyesight.
"This has had a hugely detrimental impact on his life."
He urged anyone who saw the egg being thrown or was in the area at the time to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.