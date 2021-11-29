Clifton robber posed online as woman to lure man to park
A robber who posed as a woman online to lure his victim into a "honeytrap" has been jailed.
Police said Paul Simpson messaged his victim claiming to be a woman who had known him at school.
The victim agreed to meet the woman for a date on 19 October 2019 at Nottingham's Wollaton Park.
There, the 33-year-old dragged the victim to the ground, assaulted and threatened to stab him before stealing his mobile phone and bank card.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim, a man in his 30s, received a picture of a group of trees and walked towards the wooded area before the attack.
Simpson, of Brinkhill Crescent, Clifton, denied any knowledge of the offence and claimed he was attending a birthday party at the time.
'Nasty, calculated offence'
Forensic analysis of his mobile phone and witness testimony placed him at the scene and Simpson later admitted robbery.
He was jailed for two-and-a-half years at Nottingham Crown Court on 19 November.
Det Con Adam Rigby said: "This was a particularly nasty, calculated offence that has had a very significant impact on the victim.
"Simpson didn't commit this appalling act in the heat of the moment; he planned it for days in advance - even posing as a potential date to lure the victim into a honeytrap.
"After lying repeatedly about what happened he was finally undone by his own mobile phone, which was used to expose those lies and place him at the scene of the crime."
