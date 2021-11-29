Attenborough: Warning after girls practise handstands on train tracks
- Published
Footage of two teenage girls practising handstands on train tracks has been released by Network Rail as part of a warning about railway dangers.
The CCTV, taken from a level crossing at Attenborough, in Nottinghamshire, also shows people lying and sitting on the line and posing for pictures.
Network Rail said trains travel at speeds of up to 80mph (128km/h) on the busy line.
They described the footage as "absolutely shocking".
'Disturbing'
The organisation was releasing the footage, filmed in July, as part of a warning about railway dangers.
It said trains are often travelling so quickly they "cannot stop quickly or swerve".
Gary Walsh, director for Network Rail's East Midlands route, said the footage was "absolutely shocking".
He said: "The railway is not a photo opportunity and it is never safe to stop or hang around on the tracks.
"The two girls doing handstands are completely oblivious to the dangers they are putting themselves in. This incident could have ended in tragic consequences for them, as well as their friends and family."
During a nine-day census from 30 October to 7 November, the crossing was misused 22 out of 5,400 times, 14 of which were people stopping to take photos, said Network Rail.
The railway operator added a number of people were also seen wearing headphones, potentially reducing their ability to hear approaching trains.
The company said it was working closely with Nottinghamshire County Council, Broxtowe Borough Council and British Transport Police (BTP) to stop people deliberately misusing level crossings.
In 2019, a red and green traffic light system was installed at the crossing to make it clear when it is safe to cross.
Mr Walsh said: "We've worked to improve safety at this crossing and will continue to do all we can to keep people safe, but we need the community to work with us."
Gary Wood, from Nottinghamshire County Council, said the way people were behaving in the video was "deeply disturbing" and he urged "everyone to stop and think about dangers of railway lines".
Insp Mark Clements, from BTP, said people in the footage showed a "shocking and blatant disregard for their own safety and others".
