Nottingham students back mum of stabbed son's bleed kit drive
College students are working with a mother whose son died from a stab wound to provide bleed control kits for pubs and public areas.
Nottingham College is working with Zoe Cooke, whose son Byron Griffin, 22, died earlier this year.
Ms Cooke said the kits can be used in any situation where a person has a catastrophic bleed until the emergency services arrive.
The college said the students were keen to support the drive.
'Overwhelmed'
Numerous fundraising activities have been organised to raise money for the kits including a penalty shoot-out and a dance.
One student said they were hoping their efforts would lead to more kits on the streets of Nottingham.
Byron Griffin was found with a stab wound in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, on 4 July and later died in hospital.
His mother has already raised more than £3,800 for bleed control kits after setting up an online fundraiser in September.
Ms Cooke said: "I'm so glad that young people are onboard and I'm overwhelmed by the response."
Debbie Ball, a lecturer at Nottingham College, said students were also offering to become blood donors.
"Surprisingly, we went through the classes to see how many students would want to donate blood - there were only two or three that wouldn't - so this is definitely a drive the students are wanting to work on," she said.
