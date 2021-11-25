Nottinghamshire: Gnawed tree excites experts after beavers return
- Published
Beavers reintroduced to a county for the first time in 400 years are already showing signs they are settling in well, according to experts.
The largest group of Scottish beavers ever released in England arrived at Idle Valley Nature Reserve in Nottinghamshire earlier this month.
The county's wildlife trust posted a picture on social media showing a gnawed tree.
Erin McDaid, from the trust, said it was a "reassuring" sign.
Mr McDaid said: "We were excited to see it so soon. To have such good visual evidence so early on will help us focus the monitoring. We can track the positive impact the beavers have had on the site.
"They have done it in such a characteristic way - it could be nothing else. If you were trying to find evidence of beaver activity this is exactly what you look for."
He said beavers will fell various trees of different sizes to build dams or lodges, which will help to open up habitat for creatures including butterflies and birds.
Eight beavers - four adults and four kits - were released into a large enclosure on the reserve in an area not accessible to the public on 5 November.
He said people may be concerned about the beavers gnawing through trees, but they will grow back.
"Over time the trees will regrow then they will use regrowth for food and building. It is a perfect cycle.
"The beavers will really help us open up and diversify habitat. They are nature's engineers."
Mr McDaid said as the animals have been absent from this county for the last 400 years, "we are not familiar with seeing their impact on the landscape".
He added the gnawing of the tree was also a reassurance they were doing fine.
"They have spent considerable time working on the tree - they are obviously feeling settled."
