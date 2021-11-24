Bella the dog rescued from drowning in River Trent dies
A dog, which was rescued from drowning by a passer-by last year after her lead was tied to a rock, has died.
Bella, a German shepherd-type dog, was saved from the River Trent in Farndon, Nottinghamshire, in January 2020.
The RSPCA said Bella, who had been rehomed in Derbyshire, had "long-term health conditions" and was put down.
The charity's Radcliffe Animal Centre said it had been "truly blessed in caring for her and proud to have been part of her story".
They added: "It is with a heavy heart that we bring you the sad news of Bella's passing.
"Our beautiful and courageous friend was peaceful at home with her owners."
Dog walker Jane Harper was walking her own pets when she spotted the animal in the water in January 2020.
Mrs Harper, who, with friends, pulled 11-year-old Bella from the water, said: "I honestly don't know how she survived."
A plastic bag containing a rock weighing 34.7kg (77lb) had been tied to a lead around the dog's neck.
In March, Charlene Latham was sentenced for causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal after a court heard she failed to stop her ex-partner trying to drown the dog.
Charges against him were dropped with the charity saying it did not have enough evidence to prosecute him.
