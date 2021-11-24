Three more charged with murder after Nottingham stabbing
Three more people have been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed in a street fight.
Michael Anton O'Connor, 31, from Alexandra Park, Nottingham, died in hospital after the fight in Wilford Crescent West in The Meadows area of the city on 10 November.
Paula Usherwood, 37, of Central Avenue, Beeston, Michael McGuire, 34, and 23-year-old Curtis Sheard, both of Wilford Crescent West, were charged on Tuesday.
They are due before magistrates later.
The charges come after three people appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Jerome Sheard, 29, of Wilford Crescent West, and Rebecca Bell, 36, of Loughrigg Close, are accused of murder.
Kerry-Anne Shepherd, 34, of Plantagenet Street in Nottingham, is charged with assisting an offender.
The trio were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.
