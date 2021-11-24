'Chubby' Queen doll among collection sold at auction
A rare doll of the Queen, that her mother reportedly disapproved of, has sold at auction for £750.
The Princess Elizabeth toy was sold as part of a large collection of dolls, which belonged to a Nottinghamshire woman.
The doll, by German makers Schoenau & Hoffmeister, exceeded its estimated value of £300 to £500.
Antique specialist Daniel Agnew said the Queen Mother thought it made her daughter look "too chubby".
The doll, one of about 500, that Betty Fox collected throughout her life was sold by Special Auction Services earlier following her death in 2019.
The Princess Elizabeth doll was originally valued at £500 to £800 but this was reduced when it was found to have been restored.
During the sale of the doll, the auctioneer drew attention to the "rare" tag around its neck that says Princess Elizabeth.
Mr Agnew, a specialist in antique teddy bears, toys and dolls, said it had not been a big seller.
"They never gave it Royal approval and it sort of fizzled out and did not sell a huge amount," he said.
Mr Agnew said it was thought the Queen Mother "really did not like the doll" because it was "chubby".
