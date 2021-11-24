Teenager's condition still critical after e-scooter crash
An e-scooter rider who was seriously injured in a crash with a vehicle remains in a critical condition.
The 19-year-old was involved in the collision on the A453 in Clifton, Nottingham, at about 14:00 GMT on Monday.
Nottinghamshire Police closed the road in both directions while they carried out investigations.
A spokesperson added the teenager remained "in a critical but stable condition in hospital".
