Nottingham tram strike called off in pay dispute
- Published
Tram staff in Nottingham have called off a planned strike in a dispute over pay.
A second 24-hour strike was scheduled for Tuesday but the GMB union, which represents the workers, said it has had a new pay offer from tram operators.
Union members will now be balloted on the fresh offer, with industrial action suspended in the mean time.
The BBC has approached tram operators Nottingham Express Transit (NET) for a comment.
Members of the union stopped work on 6 November, bringing services around the city to a standstill.
NET previously said it had offered a pay increase of 3% for last year and a further 3% for this year, or the level of inflation if it is higher.
