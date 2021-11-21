Midwives to protest in Nottingham over 'maternity crisis'
- Published
Midwives, their families and parents they've cared for will be marching later to raise awareness of the NHS "maternity crisis".
March with Midwives vigils are being held nationwide to highlight issues with staffing and working conditions.
In Nottingham, a march is due to leave from the Forest Recreation Ground at about 14:00 GMT.
Organiser Chantelle Thornley said the problems were making people leave the profession.
The March With Midwives protest, taking place in 50 towns and cities, has been described as a "UK vigil for maternity crisis".
A recent survey by the Royal College of Midwives (RCN) found 57% of midwives planned to leave the NHS in the next year.
"Midwives are being driven out of the NHS by understaffing and fears they can't deliver safe care to women in the current system," the RCN said.
The survey also found highest the level of dissatisfaction was among midwives who had worked for the NHS for five years or less.
Ms Thornley, a community midwife in Nottinghamshire, said: "I have been a midwife for 25 years and it is the first time I have felt I need to act.
"We work a 13-hour day. Most of the time we barely have time to get a drink or go to the toilet.
"We are expected to look after three to four labouring women at one time. How can you give them your undivided attention?"
Ms Thornley said there were "so many more complexities than there ever used to be".
She said she cared for many more women now with previous health conditions and underlying mental health problems as well as overweight women and women with English as a second language.
She added the march, featuring poetry reading and fire spinning, would be "a celebration of us".
A review is currently under way into maternity services in Nottingham after reports 46 babies suffered brain damage and 19 were stillborn between 2010 and 2020.
Last year inspectors rated the maternity units in Nottingham City Hospital and the QMC as "inadequate".
The Care Quality Commission raised concerns about staffing, leadership and a culture that did not learn lessons.
A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are committed to patient safety, eradicating avoidable harms and making the NHS the safest place in the world to give birth.
"Midwives do an incredibly important job and we know how challenging it has been for those working during the pandemic.
"There are more midwives working in the NHS now than at any other time in its history and we are aiming to hire 1,200 more with a £95m recruitment drive.
"The mental health and wellbeing of staff remains a key priority and the NHS continues to offer a broad range of support including through dedicated helplines and mental health and wellbeing hubs."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.