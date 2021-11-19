Clifton roofer loses job after being caught fly-tipping
A roofer who dumped building material half a mile from his home lost his job in a "moment of stupidity" and now must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.
Connor Litowczuk left bags filled with slate roof tiles, cement, packaging and takeaway drinks cartons at Fox Covert Lane, near Barton in Fabis, on 7 April.
The 25-year-old, of Green Lane in Clifton, admitted an offence under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
He must also pay £295 in costs.
Rushcliffe Borough Council, which prosecuted Litowczuk, said the site had been under surveillance after an increase in fly-tipping in the area.
Cameras caught him dumping the waste, and his vehicle was traced back to his home half a mile away and seized, leading him to lose his job, the authority said.
The council said Litowczuk - who was sentenced on Monday - claimed he normally put rubbish away at his uncle's business and fly-tipped in a "moment of stupidity" when that was not possible.
Rob Inglis, cabinet portfolio holder for environment and safety, said Litowczuk's "utterly reckless" behaviour led to him "blighting a country lane in the process".
"It is unforgivable anywhere, and to do so in his local area is even more disrespectful to his fellow residents," he said.
"He has paid the price with the loss of his job and a criminal conviction."
