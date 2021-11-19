Nottinghamshire Police officer loses tooth after being headbutted
- Published
A police officer's tooth was knocked out during an arrest in one of two attacks on emergency service staff.
Police said officers were called to reports a man was throwing items in a shop in Mansfield on Wednesday evening.
They detained a 40-year-old man but an officer is then said to have been headbutted, which also caused a cut to his face.
A 16-year-old girl was also held after an officer was kicked in a separate attack on the same night.
Nottinghamshire Police said the first assault took place at about 20:25 GMT, after officers arrived at the shop in Chesterfield Road South.
The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, and after the officer was attacked, police said he was further held on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
'Disgraceful and disheartening'
The force said at about 20:25 GMT in Netherfield, officers were investigating reports a car wing mirror had been damaged in Chandos Street when they came across a group of teenagers.
A girl is said to have become aggressive and shouted abuse, and during this time a window to a nearby building was smashed.
Police said as the girl was being detained, an officer was kicked to the hands and legs, but no serious injuries were reported.
The girl was held on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, public order offences and criminal damage.
Sgt Simon Spooner said: "Officers and other emergency workers are in the community every day, responding to incidents and keeping the public safe.
"It is therefore disgraceful and disheartening to hear when these efforts are met with violence and aggression."
