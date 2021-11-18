Concern at Nottinghamshire post-pandemic bus passenger numbers
Fewer people in Nottinghamshire are using buses than before the pandemic, a study has found.
According to the county council report, passenger levels are rising, but are only at 65% to 70% of pre-pandemic numbers.
Concessionary use is recovering more slowly at 55% to 60%.
Councillors voiced concerns over the numbers during a meeting of the Transport and Environment Committee on Wednesday.
It comes as the authority is set to bid for government funding to improve bus services in the area.
It is estimated that £98m is needed from the government, with the authority providing £42m in funding.
Independent councillor John Willmott told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the numbers were "very concerning".
He said: "Many are saying they won't use the buses because of the mask situation. It is a serious situation that needs to be addressed."
"I welcome this bid which includes proposals to improve bus services, simplify fares and tickets, install more real-time displays and improve accessibility at bus stops," he added.
'Comprehensive plan'
A total of 3,500 people responded to a survey, identifying priorities including more frequent services, easier to understand information, better bus stops, lower fares and shorter journey times.
Other planned improvements include more bus lanes, better bus shelters, CCTV cameras at bus stops, and marketing campaigns to encourage bus use.
The changes are subject to the approval of the government funding.
Labour councillor Penny Gowland added: "People who need these buses most are either going into transport poverty or being priced out of buses which is not good.
"Hopefully this investment might help to reverse some of that.
"It would be really helpful if the council could consider a windows and masks campaign because it is true, not many people are wearing masks on buses."
Conservative councillor Neil Clarke, who chaired the meeting, said: "This is an incredibly comprehensive plan. It is not helped by the last couple of years with Covid, bus services have been thrown into some element of disarray."
He added: "It is important we can promote public transport and reduce the usage of cars as much as we can."
The committee unanimously agreed to submit the plans to the government.
