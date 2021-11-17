Mansfield child abduction bid arrest after girl grabbed
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted abduction of a child after a girl's hand was grabbed at a Wilko store.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to the shop in Clumber Street, Mansfield, just before 10:40 GMT on Sunday.
It was reported a man grabbed the girl and pulled her towards him before he let go and walked off.
A 28-year-old man was detained on Sunday afternoon and inquiries are ongoing, police said.
The force said the child was unharmed.
Det Sgt Vincent Clark said: "We treat reports of this nature extremely seriously and we investigated a number of lines of inquiry which led to the arrest of the suspect in connection with this incident."
