Grandfather's WW2 heroics inspire imam to join Nottinghamshire Police
- Published
An Islamic scholar is training to become a police officer after being inspired by his grandfather's service during World War Two.
PC Hakeem Ahmed, of Nottinghamshire Police, says he wants to serve and protect others like his grandfather did when he joined the Royal Navy.
An estimated 5.5m Muslims participated on the allied side during the conflict.
The 46-year-old said his grandfather Muhammed Hussain was greatly affected by his experiences.
"My grandfather was on one ship and his younger brother was on another," Mr Ahmed said.
"His brother's ship was bombed and he was killed.
"My grandfather was greatly affected by the war and refused to talk about it but I am very proud of his courage and sense of duty."
The married father-of-four said he remembered his grandfather as a "larger-than-life figure".
"He was quite a big man and when I used to see him I used to be in awe of him - I just wanted to be like him," he said.
It was this - and the closure of an education facility where he used to work - that encouraged him to join the police force.
He was given a place on the force's Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA) programme and is now in training.
He said: "As an Islamic scholar and Imam, I felt that I could represent my community within the force.
"I want to inspire other Muslims and people from a variety of ethnic backgrounds to join the police, as well as older age groups."
