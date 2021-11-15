Man sentenced after 'WhatsApp drugs' package seized
A man has been sentenced after a parcel containing green ecstasy tablets shaped like the logo of messaging platform WhatsApp were intercepted.
The package, from the Netherlands, had 70 tablets that included MDMA and had a street value of about £700.
Nottinghamshire Police said it was addressed to Patrick McLoughlin, at a house in New Basford, Nottingham.
The 31-year-old, of Druids Way, Merseyside, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.
The force said McLoughlin was arrested after customs officers at a distribution centre in Slough ran checks on the parcel that indicated it contained illegal drugs.
Police said when officers seized his phone, officers discovered messages referring to him having "WhatsApp tablets" and importing drugs for onward sale.
'Dangerous tablets'
McLoughlin pleaded guilty to the importation of a Class A drug at Nottingham Crown Court in June and was sentenced on Wednesday.
Insp Paul Ferguson said it was not the first time officers had seen MDMA tablets created to look like "culturally popular items".
"They may look fun but let me be really clear - these are dangerous tablets that contain significant levels of MDMA and could put anyone taking these in serious harm," he said.
"If you come across these or any other type of drug, please do not take them for your own safety, as you can never be sure what these pills contain."
He praised customs officers for intercepting the package and notifying police.
