Murder charge after Worksop grandmother's death
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a "much-loved" grandmother.
Pauline Quinn, 73, was found after paramedics were called to Rayton Spur in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, on Tuesday, over concerns she could not be contacted.
She was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival, police said.
Lawrence Bierton, 61, of Rayton Spur, has been charged with murder and robbery.
He was remanded in custody and is due before Mansfield Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
In a statement, Ms Quinn's family said: "The whole family is totally in shock.
"Pauline was so full of joy and we just can't believe what has happened."
Councillor Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council, added: "This week's events have sent shockwaves through this small community.
"This is ordinarily a very quiet and crime free part of our town, which makes a rare occurrence like this even more difficult to comprehend."
A 43-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been released after being eliminated from enquiries, police said.
A spokesperson for the force said their enquiries are continuing.
