Serious incidents at Nottingham hospitals wrongly recorded
- Published
Hospital bosses have admitted some serious incidents affecting patients were wrongly recorded in the past.
Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust chief nurse Michelle Rhodes and acting chief executive Rupert Egginton appeared at a Nottingham City Council meeting on Thursday.
They apologised for the incorrect categorisations but did not believe the mistakes were "malicious".
The trust runs both of the city's main hospitals.
The health and adult social care scrutiny committee meeting was evaluating progress made since a highly critical Care Quality Commission (CQC) report into the trust was published.
It said a culture of bullying existed at the trust, with a number of bullying cases directly attributable to racial discrimination.
Separately, an independent review into maternity services at the trust is under way after an investigation found dozens of babies died or were left with serious injuries.
Mrs Rhodes said some serious incidents had previously been classed as non-serious, but added recording had been "tightened".
"We don't think there is another big problem like there is in maternity," she said.
"We did a deep dive across the whole organisation [after the maternity report]. We are deeply sorry.
"I don't believe the way we classed incidents was in any way malicious. We used the national framework and our interpretation around this.
"They were investigated locally but we did not share as much as we should have done with patients and families."
'Fooling ourselves'
Committee chair, councillor Georgia Power, said she was worried about how many incidents might have been missed as a result, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
Fellow Labour councillor Maria Joannou added: "It just seems to me you got caught out. You were listening to managers and not frontline staff.
"The front-line were not as valued as they should have been and that is why you have ended up where you are."
Referencing the culture of bullying identified in the CQC report, Mr Egginton said: "We are a big organisation and we did not believe it existed and we were fooling ourselves.
"I can't wind the clock back. We have gone through a really difficult period over the last 18 months and that has attributed to some of the things we are hearing from staff."
CQC inspectors are set to return in January to ensure sufficient progress has been made about the concerns highlighted.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.