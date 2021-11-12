BBC News

Wildlife calendar in memory of former Nottingham hospital porter

Published
Image source, Family handout
Image caption,
Noel Barke worked at Hayward House for about 25 years

A hospital porter and keen nature photographer is being remembered in a charity calendar.

Noel Barke worked at Hayward House for about 25 years, but died from Covid on New Year's Eve.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust's (NUH) charity shop has worked his images into a calendar, which is raising money for the unit.

Mr Barke's partner Sally Bagguley said he would have been "buzzing" to learn his photos were being used.

"Our families are very, very proud that's what's happening," she said.

"It's a perfect legacy."

Image caption,
The calendar is raising money for the Hayward House palliative care unit
Image caption,
Images taken by Noel have been used to fill the calendar

Ms Bagguley - who works as a nurse at Hayward House - said after they met at the unit 18 years ago, she and Mr Barke spent their spare time "in our little camper van going out looking for wildlife".

"It was magical - it was his passion," she said.

"Noel was a kind, gentle, thoughtful, funny, friendly man.

"[He] loved his family, loved his job, [and] loved nature.

"He was passionate about palliative care and about Hayward House - he felt very proud and privileged to work here and would do anything he could to support people and their families."

Image source, Family handout
Image caption,
Sally Bagguley said the calendar was a fitting tribute to her late partner

