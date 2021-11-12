Wildlife calendar in memory of former Nottingham hospital porter
A hospital porter and keen nature photographer is being remembered in a charity calendar.
Noel Barke worked at Hayward House for about 25 years, but died from Covid on New Year's Eve.
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust's (NUH) charity shop has worked his images into a calendar, which is raising money for the unit.
Mr Barke's partner Sally Bagguley said he would have been "buzzing" to learn his photos were being used.
"Our families are very, very proud that's what's happening," she said.
"It's a perfect legacy."
Ms Bagguley - who works as a nurse at Hayward House - said after they met at the unit 18 years ago, she and Mr Barke spent their spare time "in our little camper van going out looking for wildlife".
"It was magical - it was his passion," she said.
"Noel was a kind, gentle, thoughtful, funny, friendly man.
"[He] loved his family, loved his job, [and] loved nature.
"He was passionate about palliative care and about Hayward House - he felt very proud and privileged to work here and would do anything he could to support people and their families."
