Three murder arrests after Nottingham fatal fight stabbing
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed during a large fight.
Police said officers were called shortly before 22:30 GMT on Wednesday to reports of a fight in Wilford Crescent, The Meadows, Nottingham.
Officers found a 31-year-old man with knife wounds in a critical condition. He later died at the Queen's Medical Centre, Nottinghamshire Police said.
A woman, 37, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They all remain in custody.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: "This was a violent attack which has ended in the tragic loss of life. My thoughts are with the victim's family during this very difficult and upsetting time, and we will be deploying specially trained officers to support them.
"We are in the early stages of our investigations, and throughout the day we will be investing a large number of officers into this incident. This will be a combination of detectives and uniformed officers, who you can expect to see many of within the area."
He added that cordons will remain in place within the area and said knife-crime remains one of their top priorities across Nottinghamshire.
