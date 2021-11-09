Arrest after police officer punched in face
A man has been arrested after an officer was punched in the face while trying to deal with a fight.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to South Street in Hucknall at about 01:20 GMT on Sunday after reports of a fight between a group of men and women.
They ran off and one officer was punched while trying to detain a suspect but was not hurt, police said.
A man, 24, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has been bailed with conditions.
Det Insp Gayle Hart said: "Police officers put their safety at risk every day to keep the public safe and getting assaulted will never be tolerated and will always be treated with the utmost seriousness."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
