Stealth bouncers suspended after Nottingham altercation video shared
Three nightclub bouncers have been suspended for manhandling and injuring two women during an altercation.
Video footage of the confrontation has been circulated on social media since it happened outside Stealth in Nottingham at the weekend.
One of the women, Niamh Watson, said door staff had been abusive to her friend before they were thrown out and attacked.
Stealth said it was "appalled" by the footage and was investigating.
The videos were filmed outside the club in Goldsmith Street at about 02:25 GMT on Sunday.
One clip shows a bouncer throwing Ms Watson to the floor outside before another drags her along the pavement back towards the nightclub.
Another shows her being pushed up against some railings as she screams "get off me".
At the same time her friend appears to hit one of the bouncers before he also throws her to the ground with force.
Ms Watson said: "They were attacking my friend so I went over to try and help her and to get them off and next thing they've floored me and they've dragged me back into the venue and just held me against the gate.
"I couldn't breathe - I know it sounds dramatic but for a minute I genuinely thought he was going to kill me.
"I thought 'I need to get out this situation' so I was just screaming and trying to get out."
'Appalled'
Nottinghamshire Police said it was "proactively investigating" the incident and asked for witnesses to come forward.
Ch Insp Amy English said: "While no incident has currently been reported to us, the force's city licensing team is making contact with the venue on the back of the circulation of this video.
"As a force we work closely with licensed premises to reduce violence within the night-time economy and to ensure Nottinghamshire remains a safe place to live, work and visit."
DHP Family, which runs Stealth, said police were called on the night and officers questioned customers and the door staff involved, and said it would assist officers in providing CCTV footage.
In a statement, it said: "We're appalled by the video footage circulating regarding an incident outside our venues on Goldsmith Street.
"We understand how distressing they are and have taken the immediate decision to suspend the door staff involved while we carry out an investigation.
"We will also be reviewing Professional Security, the company which is contracted to provide security staff, to assess its suitability to continue supplying door staff to our venues.
"This will include looking at their code of conduct and training."
'Horrendous behaviour'
Mike Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) said the actions of the bouncers in the video were "horrendous" and "not a representation of the professionalism out there".
He added: "It's very difficult to understand what has actually happened but what we can see from it is that manhandling people should be the last resort and definitely a gentleman working as licensed security shouldn't be manhandling a lady in any way or pushing them to the floor.
"That is just way, way too far.
"I understand from the nightclub owners they are dealing with this very seriously and I'm sure they will take the right course of action, but it is not a wider representation of the wider industry who act very professionally.
"That was just horrendous behaviour.
"But I can only reassure people that this is a very isolated incident among many, many that happen up and down the country that are dealt with very professionally."
Professional Security has been contacted for a comment by the BBC.
