Plans for new River Trent bridge in Nottingham unveiled
- Published
Plans to build the first new bridge over the River Trent in Nottingham in decades have been unveiled.
The Waterside bridge, for pedestrians and cyclists, would link Colwick Park on the north bank to Lady Bay and West Bridgford on the south.
Nottingham City Council says it will "make it easier for people living and working in Nottingham to travel in a more sustainable way".
As well as plans for the new bridge, "new and enhanced connecting paths and crossing points" are being proposed to connect it to a walking and cycling network.
Funding has been secured in the form of £9.25m from the government's Transforming Cities programme.
Nottingham City Council - which is working with Rushcliffe Borough and Nottinghamshire County councils on the project - has said it hopes the bridge will be open in 2023.
Rosemary Healy, portfolio holder for transport for the city council, said the bridge would be an important part of the city's plans to be carbon neutral by 2028.
"We're really excited to share these new images of the proposed bridge, which would be the first to be built over the Trent in Nottingham for more than 60 years.
"There is clearly a need for more crossings like this over the Trent and this bridge would open up safer, quieter routes for people walking, cycling or running, whether for commuting or leisure, making it easier for people to travel in a more sustainable way," she said.
"We want to create the necessary infrastructure to enable people to make smarter choices about how they travel, reducing our collective impact on climate change."