Arrest after knife found on Nottingham nightclub goer

A man has been arrested after a knife was found on a man outside a nightclub in Nottingham city centre.

A security guard made the discovery as a group of four men tried to enter the club on The Poultry just before 02:00 GMT on Friday.

The group was refused entry after the blade was found on one of the men during a search.

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Nottinghamshire Police said after the group was refused entry one of the men made a threatening gesture at the security guard as they were leaving.

Officers seized the knife and detained a man, the force said.

