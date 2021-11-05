Nottinghamshire hedgehog burned with acid released back into wild
- Published
A hedgehog, which was was believed to have been covered in an acid-like chemical, has been released back into the wild.
The mammal was taken to an animal rescue centre after it was found injured in Nottingham in September.
Its broken and bleached spines were treated and it has been released in a "hedgehog-friendly" garden.
Bethan Hewis, of Brinsley Animal Rescue, is "almost certain" it was done deliberately.
She said volunteers noticed an unusual smell after the female hedgehog, thought to be about two years old, was brought in.
"I'd used acid to clean grout off tiles recently and I said 'I know that it's acid and that's why it is struggling to breathe because of the acid getting into the hedgehog's lungs'," she said.
Jon Beresford, who runs the centre with Ms Hewis, said: "We know it's chemical-related because it's stripped all the pigment out of the spines.
"There's nothing natural that would do that - it's manmade."
"I'm almost certain it was intentional because of the way that the acid had fallen onto the hedgehog," Ms Hewis said.
"It looked like it had been poured on in a semi-circle and all over its nose," she said.
The hedgehog was given several courses of antibiotics to clear up an infection in its lungs and other drugs to help it to breathe.
If you’ve read the last post then here we have footage of the acid injured hedgehog. You can see the white and damaged spines she has on her back but she seems to know where the buffet is. We’re so made up that weeks of rehabilitation has paid off for this little treasure. #hedgehogrescue #hedgehogrehabilitationPosted by Brinsley Animal Rescue on Thursday, November 4, 2021
Usually rescued hedgehogs are released where they were found but this time an exception was made and on Monday it joined a male in a hedgehog-friendly garden.
Ms Hewis said: "There were times when we thought she might not make it so we're just so pleased to see footage of her back out in the wild."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.