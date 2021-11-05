Three arrested after Mansfield double amputee robbed
- Published
Three men have been arrested after a double amputee had his bag snatched while he was in his wheelchair.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim had just withdrawn money from a cash machine on Queen Street in Mansfield at about 11:20 BST on 30 October when he was approached by a group of men.
One man is reported to have come from behind and pulled the bag over his head, a force spokesman said.
The men, aged 33, 34 and 39, were arrested later that day.
While making two of the arrests on Rosemary Street, officers also discovered a substance believed to be Mamba, and the 34-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.