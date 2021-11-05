BBC News

Three arrested after Mansfield double amputee robbed

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
One of the men is said to have come from behind and pulled the bag over the amputee's head

Three men have been arrested after a double amputee had his bag snatched while he was in his wheelchair.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim had just withdrawn money from a cash machine on Queen Street in Mansfield at about 11:20 BST on 30 October when he was approached by a group of men.

One man is reported to have come from behind and pulled the bag over his head, a force spokesman said.

The men, aged 33, 34 and 39, were arrested later that day.

While making two of the arrests on Rosemary Street, officers also discovered a substance believed to be Mamba, and the 34-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of possessing a class B drug.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.