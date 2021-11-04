BBC News

Arrests after two injured in Mansfield knife attack

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Police said they believed all those involved were known to each other

Two men have been arrested after two people were injured in a knife attack in Nottinghamshire.

Police were called to a property on Welbeck Street, Mansfield, shortly before 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.

A man and a woman in their 40s, suffered cut injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment but their injuries are not life-threatening.

A 23-year-old man was arrested shortly afterwards on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Another man, 42, was also detained on suspicion of affray.

Officers believe the incident, which happened inside a house, involved people known to each other.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.