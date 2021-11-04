Nottingham's County House among buildings added to 'at risk' register
- Published
A Grade II listed city centre townhouse and a 19th Century hotel with failing ceilings have been added to Historic England's "at risk" register.
County House in Nottingham, and The Royal Hotel, in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, have both been named by the organisation as being of concern.
Historic England said it was working to try to ensure the buildings' future.
It added progress had been made at sites across the East Midlands that were previously at risk.
'Bad condition'
County House, on High Pavement - a building believed to have 15th or 16th Century origins - was used as judges' lodgings in the 19th Century.
Historic England said: "The building is in a very bad condition."
It said there was extensive evidence of rainwater damage and some structural failures but that listed building consent for a new use had been granted.
"The building is currently disused, but the owner is working with Nottingham City Council on plans to ensure its future," the organisation added in a statement.
The council has been contacted for a comment.
The Grade II* listed hotel in Ashby was said by Historic England to have been empty since its closure in 2018.
Since then, it has suffered damage from break-ins and antisocial behaviour.
"There is defective plaster work and failing ceilings," the organisation said.
"The building owners commissioned a condition report in 2020 and there are planning proposals for a large amount of new development at the site."
The organisation added progress had been made at other sites previously considered at risk.
These included Bennerley Viaduct, near Ilkeston, Derbyshire - a Grade II* listed viaduct - Torr Vale Mill, in Derbyshire, and Taylor's Bell Foundry in Loughborough, Leicestershire.
Some sites had been removed from the list, including a mock fort and dock - known as the Cannon Fort - constructed by the great uncle of poet Lord Byron near Newstead Abbey in Nottinghamshire.
The Canal Warehouse, at the Peak Forest Canal, has also been removed from the list after being saved from deterioration and turned into a venue for a food bank, events space and craft club.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.