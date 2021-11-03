Warsop Remembrance Day poppy display damaged by vandals
A Remembrance Day display has been vandalised just hours after it was installed by volunteers.
Elaine Eaton said she was "so upset" to see knitted poppies in Warsop, Nottinghamshire, had been ripped from a tree and poppy discs had been thrown "like frisbees".
She believes the damage was done on Friday by teenagers.
It is the seventh year Mrs Eaton and a group of volunteers have put on the display in the town.
Mrs Eaton said they started creating a Remembrance Day display in 2014 for the centenary of the World War One.
They planned to do it for five years but continued due to its popularity.
"We've done it six other years and none of them have ever been touched, and then this happens.
"I was crying nearly I was so upset," she said.
Poppies fixed to a tree on Church Street at about 15:00 BST were pulled off within three hours.
"One of the poppies with a name on - they'd pulled that off and then they turned the others upside-down," she said.
"We think they maybe used some as frisbees."
The poppies were secured the next day.
Mrs Eaton said the display is funded by donations from the people of Warsop and the response locally has been "absolutely unbelievable".
For the seventh year the volunteers have introduced some new features, including a silhouette of Captain Sir Tom Moore, a tank and a purple horse to remember animals killed in the conflict.
