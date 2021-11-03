Lenton: Man charged with attacking police officers
A man has been charged with assaulting police officers in a confrontation on a main road in Nottingham.
Police were called to Derby Road, Lenton, at around 07:30 GMT on Monday after a car and bus were damaged.
An off-duty sergeant suffered a dislocated finger, a second officer was bitten and a third was spat at, said the Nottinghamshire force.
A 48-year-old is facing a total of seven charges and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
He has been charged with three counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker, two counts of causing criminal damage, common assault of an emergency worker and causing danger to road users.
