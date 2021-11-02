Charge after man stabbed in Nottingham city centre
A man has been charged after a stabbing in Nottingham city centre.
Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was attacked in Milton Street, shortly before 05:40 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening while a suspect was detained nearby.
A 19-year-old man, of Lechlade Road, Bestwood, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court earlier charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is also charged with possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.
The accused, who has been remanded in custody, is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 30 November.
