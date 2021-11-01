Beeston man caught upskirting in supermarket is jailed
A man who had more than 100 upskirting images on his phone has been jailed for six months.
Nottinghamshire Police said a security guard detained Adam George-Wood after he was spotted acting suspiciously by a customer in a supermarket in Beeston.
The 41-year-old, of Herald Close in the town, pleaded guilty to three counts of recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on 26 October.
Upskirting became a criminal offence in England and Wales in 2019.
'Disgusting invasion'
A police spokesman said George-Wood had been seen with an upturned mobile phone in his shopping trolley by a customer, who informed the victim and security.
After initially refusing to comment following his arrest, he admitted carrying out other offences, including some "involving a spy camera concealed in his shoelaces".
The offences he was sentenced for date from July to September 2019.
As well as a custodial sentence, George-Wood will be placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years, and will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order on his release.
Det Con Laura Gray, from Nottinghamshire Police, said he "showed a brazen disregard for his victims as he collected a large collection of invasive videos".
"Upskirting is a disgusting invasion of somebody's privacy and can be an incredibly distressing offence for a victim," she said.
"Had [George-Wood] not been challenged when he was I have no doubt that his offending would have continued."
