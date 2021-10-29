BBC News

Man arrested after attempt to steal cigarettes in Bulwell

Image caption, Police said the attempted robbery happened at about 15:00 BST

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after an attempt was made to steal cigarettes from a convenience store.

Police said a man entered a shop in Commercial Road, Bulwell, Nottingham, on Wednesday afternoon and threatened to pull out a knife on the shopkeeper.

The would-be robber left empty-handed after being told officers were on their way,

A man was detained on suspicion of attempted robbery a short time later, Nottinghamshire Police said.

He was also held on suspicion of criminal damage after a camera inside a police cell was smashed.

