Man arrested after attempt to steal cigarettes in Bulwell
A 30-year-old man has been arrested after an attempt was made to steal cigarettes from a convenience store.
Police said a man entered a shop in Commercial Road, Bulwell, Nottingham, on Wednesday afternoon and threatened to pull out a knife on the shopkeeper.
The would-be robber left empty-handed after being told officers were on their way,
A man was detained on suspicion of attempted robbery a short time later, Nottinghamshire Police said.
He was also held on suspicion of criminal damage after a camera inside a police cell was smashed.
