Emily Maitlis stalker says late night visit was 'clumsy'
- Published
A former university friend of BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis has said turning up at her marital home in the late evening was "a bit clumsy".
Edward Vines is accused of attempting to breach a restraining order six times between May 2020 and September 2021 by writing from HMP Nottingham.
At Nottingham Crown Court he said writing "testy and volatile letters" to her "is not so unreasonable that you should receive a criminal conviction".
The 51-year-old denies the charges.
During cross-examination Vines was asked by prosecutor Ian Way if he believed he was above the law.
Vines replied: "Emily seems to think she is."
The defendant added: "I think I am breaching the order and I accept that I have, but I do not accept that I am harassing her by doing so."
Jurors were previously told the defendant had "systematically and with increasing frequency" breached two separate restraining orders imposed on him in 2002 and 2009 - with 12 breaches to his name and seven separate prosecutions.
Representing himself as he took to the witness box, he refused to answer the question: "What was your reasonable excuse for writing these letters?"
Mr Way then asked: "Is it reasonable to write to a woman... a testy or volatile letter?"
Vines responded: "It is not so unreasonable that you should receive a criminal conviction for it."
'Never snooped around'
The defendant repeated claims to the jury Ms Maitlis lied about the extent of his behaviour in the lead-up to his first criminal conviction, accusing her of perjury.
"Did she lie that you were badgering her or pestering her?" Mr Way asked. "Was that not the truth?"
Vines said: "I have never snooped around, and that is to my credit."
Mr Way then asked if the defendant believed turning up at her workplace and then her marital home at 22:30 was stalking.
Vines replied: "I would describe it as a Hugh Grant sort of thing. It was a bit clumsy."
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.