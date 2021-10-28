Emily Maitlis stalker wrote letters 'to prove innocence'
- Published
A stalker who has harassed BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis for more than 25 years told a court he had to breach a restraining order "to prove my innocence".
Edward Vines is accused of attempting to breach a restraining order six times between May 2020 and September 2021 by writing from HMP Nottingham.
At Nottingham Crown Court, he said the letters contained legal arguments he had not had a chance to present.
The 51-year-old denies the charges.
Jurors were previously told the defendant had "systematically and with increasing frequency" breached two separate restraining orders imposed on him in 2002 and 2009 - with 12 breaches to his name and seven separate prosecutions.
Representing himself in court, he told the jury he had admitted earlier offences as he was scared for his safety but had therefore been denied a trial.
Telling jurors his reasons for writing the letters, the defendant said: "The only thing I thought I could do to prove my innocence was to breach the order and argue I had a reasonable excuse to breach it.
"[In the letters] there is legal argument that a judge or a lawyer is supposed read and see the light.
"I still haven't had my day in court or the alleviation of having a trial.
"I'm trying to be as reasonable as possible in my letters. I was just unable to tell her I loved her in the way that I should have done."
The trial continues.
