'Truth Or Dare' Nottinghamshire paedophile jailed
- Published
A man who swapped sexual images with an 11-year-old girl after a game of Truth Or Dare has been jailed.
Muhittin Mucahid Dogan, 21, pressured the girl into sending him nude images after meeting her online, police said.
She initially claimed she was 17 but after the game she said she was 13, when she was actually 11.
Dogan, of Station Street in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, pretended he was 14 and sent her a sexually explicit image of himself.
He was caught when the girl's family contacted the police.
Officers said when they examined his phone they found evidence of sexually explicit conversations with another teenage girl.
'Warning to others'
Dogan pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in sexual communication with a child, three counts of making indecent images of a child, and one count of distributing an indecent photo of a child.
He was jailed for two years at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday and put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.
Det Con Toby Marsh, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Dogan exploited the innocence and vulnerability of his victims for his own sexual gratification.
"I hope this outcome serves not only as a comfort to Dogan's victims and their families, but also as a warning to other young people to think twice about who they engage with on social media and what details and contend they share - because, sadly, there are other people like Dogan out there who will readily exploit young people in this way."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.