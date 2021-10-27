Emily Maitlis stalker admits letters were 'testy and volatile'
- Published
A stalker who has harassed Emily Maitlis for more than 25 years wrote more letters because he feels she "owes me a response", a court has heard.
Edward Vines is accused of attempting to breach a restraining order against Ms Maitlis six times between May 2020 and September by writing from HMP Nottingham.
Nottingham Crown Court heard Vines admit in one of his letters that some communication was "testy and volatile".
The 51-year-old denies the charges.
Prosecutor Ian Way read some of the correspondence addressed to Ms Maitlis and her mother to the jury, in which he admitted visiting "your home once and workplace once".
Reading the letter, Mr Way said: "I was very shy when we met and I did confess to you that I loved you while we were at Cambridge.
"I didn't understand your feelings at the time and this perplexed me.
"You never indicated that you were not interested in me as a friend so I believed you were, until you changed, and then I wanted to know why."
'Compulsive abuser'
The defendant's letter added: "I feel it is you who is not being clear.
"Some of my letters were testy and volatile, but if you were transparent, I wouldn't be volatile.
"I don't feel I did anything too bad and I can't accuse myself of criminal harassment."
Mr Way told the court Vines had also written to Marion Maitlis, saying "police believed her lies, her account, and so I have ended up in jail".
The court also heard the defendant was described by a police officer in interview as "jealous, obsessive and controlling". Jurors heard the officer also called Vines "a compulsive abuser".
The trial continues.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.