BBC News

Stray firework sparked major Nottingham Cattle Market blaze

Published
Media caption, Drone footage of Nottingham Cattle Market fire

A man whose firework sparked one of the largest blazes in Nottingham's history has been sentenced.

George Campbell let off fireworks at the historic Cattle Market but one of the rockets went under the shutter of a property, where it ignited.

The fire then spread and damaged nine businesses and saw the evacuation of 200 animals from a reptile retailer.

It was accepted Campbell did not know he started the blaze, but that his actions were "reckless".

The 20-year-old, of Mansfield, admitted arson over the fire that began on 4 November 2018.

He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months, at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Image source, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption, About 100 firefighters tackled the blaze as it ripped through the market in November 2018
Media caption, An explosion was heard at Nottingham's former cattle market after a fire broke out earlier

Police said two businesses were completely destroyed, including their stock, while others suffered severe roof damage.

Det Sgt Andy Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Although the judge accepted he [Campbell] couldn't have known he had started a fire at that stage, to recklessly let off fireworks as he did is extremely dangerous and in this instance was almost guaranteed to cause serious damage."

Image source, Nottinghamshire Live
Image caption, George Campbell admitted arson and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court

Fire investigation manager Lucie Poxon, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: "We want this incident to become a lesson for those using fireworks this year."

Charges against two other people over the fire have been dropped.

Campbell, of Alexandra Avenue, must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £140.

Image source, Nottinghamshire Police
Image caption, The damage varied from complete destruction to minor blackening

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.