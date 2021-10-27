Stray firework sparked major Nottingham Cattle Market blaze
- Published
A man whose firework sparked one of the largest blazes in Nottingham's history has been sentenced.
George Campbell let off fireworks at the historic Cattle Market but one of the rockets went under the shutter of a property, where it ignited.
The fire then spread and damaged nine businesses and saw the evacuation of 200 animals from a reptile retailer.
It was accepted Campbell did not know he started the blaze, but that his actions were "reckless".
The 20-year-old, of Mansfield, admitted arson over the fire that began on 4 November 2018.
He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 12 months, at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Police said two businesses were completely destroyed, including their stock, while others suffered severe roof damage.
Det Sgt Andy Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Although the judge accepted he [Campbell] couldn't have known he had started a fire at that stage, to recklessly let off fireworks as he did is extremely dangerous and in this instance was almost guaranteed to cause serious damage."
Fire investigation manager Lucie Poxon, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: "We want this incident to become a lesson for those using fireworks this year."
Charges against two other people over the fire have been dropped.
Campbell, of Alexandra Avenue, must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £140.
